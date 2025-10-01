BREAKING: Nasdaq Files with US SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

# Nasdaq Seeks Approval to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF with SEC

## Nasdaq’s Initiative

Nasdaq has taken a significant step by officially submitting an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable the listing and trading of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. This innovative ETF, developed by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, is designed to generate a yield for investors through Bitcoin-related strategies.

## Introduction to BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, poised to make its debut on Nasdaq, is set to offer investors an opportunity to benefit from the potential income generated by Bitcoin investments. With the backing of BlackRock’s expertise and reputation in the financial sector, this ETF is anticipated to attract considerable interest from investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

## Nasdaq’s Proposal

Nasdaq’s proposal to list the BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF marks a significant development in the cryptocurrency investment space. By facilitating the trading of this ETF, Nasdaq is responding to the growing demand for innovative investment products that provide exposure to digital assets such as Bitcoin.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between Nasdaq and BlackRock to introduce the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF signifies a notable advancement in the financial industry. As the SEC reviews the application, the potential listing of this ETF on Nasdaq could open up new avenues for investors to diversify their portfolios and participate in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

—

**Source:** [CoinGape](insert link to original source here)