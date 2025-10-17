BREAKING: Ripple Plans a New $1 Billion XRP Treasury – Bloomberg

### Introduction:

Ripple Labs, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency space, has made waves with its recent announcement to establish a $1 billion XRP treasury. This strategic move is poised to shape the future of Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency market.

### Ripple’s $1 Billion XRP Treasury Plan

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ripple Labs is at the forefront of a groundbreaking initiative aimed at raising a substantial sum of $1 billion to create an XRP treasury. The company intends to execute this ambitious plan through a special purpose acquisition company, along with leveraging its existing XRP holdings.

### Spearheading the Fundraising Effort

Ripple’s proactive approach in spearheading this fundraising endeavor underscores its commitment to innovation and growth within the cryptocurrency sector. By tapping into various financial strategies, Ripple aims to bolster its position and influence in the market significantly.

### Conclusion:

The announcement of Ripple’s plan to establish a $1 billion XRP treasury marks a significant development in the crypto landscape. With a clear vision and strategic execution, Ripple is poised to drive transformative change and solidify its standing in the ever-evolving world of digital assets. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!

[Source: CoinGape]

### Tags:

Ripple, XRP Treasury, Cryptocurrency, Bloomberg, Fundraising, Special Purpose Acquisition Company