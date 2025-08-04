Breaking: September Fed Rate Cut Odds Soar to 78.5% Following Soft U.S. Jobs Data

## Breaking News: Odds of Fed Rate Cut in September Surge to 78.5%

The likelihood of a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in September has skyrocketed to 78.5% after the disappointing U.S. jobs data in July.

### Federal Reserve’s Decision in Focus

The Federal Reserve is now at a crucial stage regarding its upcoming interest rate decision. The recent soft performance of the July nonfarm payroll report has significantly influenced the market sentiment towards a potential rate cut next month.

### Will the Fed Lower Interest Rates in September?

After maintaining the interest rate within the range of 4.25% to 4.5% in July, the US Fed is facing increasing pressure to implement a rate cut in September to stimulate economic growth and address concerns about sluggish job market performance.

### Conclusion

The market volatility and economic uncertainties are pushing the Federal Reserve towards taking proactive measures to support and stabilize the economy. With the odds of a rate cut rising to 78.5%, all eyes are now on the Fed’s upcoming decision in September.

