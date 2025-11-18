Breaking: Solana ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Marinade to Launch on Tuesday

## Introduction

Exciting news in the world of cryptocurrencies as two new Solana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are set to launch on Tuesday. Bloomberg ETF analysts have confirmed that Fidelity will introduce the Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), and Canary Marinade will introduce the Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC). This development adds to the growing lineup of spot Solana ETFs available for trading, signaling increasing investor interest in Solana. Despite this, the SOL price experiences a slight dip, even with notable inflows into SOL ETFs.

### Launch of Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL)

Fidelity Investments is gearing up to initiate trading of the Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL) on the renowned NYSE Arca today. This new ETF opens up opportunities for investors to access the Solana ecosystem through a traditional financial vehicle. The launch of FSOL adds another avenue for market participants to diversify their portfolio and gain exposure to the burgeoning Solana blockchain.

### Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC) to Hit the Market

In addition to Fidelity’s offering, Canary Marinade is set to unveil the Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC) on the same day. This further expands the range of investment options available to those interested in participating in the Solana market. The introduction of SOLC reflects the industry’s recognition of the potential of Solana and the demand for innovative investment products in the crypto space.

The introduction of the Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL) and the Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC) marks an important milestone in the evolution and acceptance of Solana within the financial industry. These ETFs provide investors with easier access to the Solana ecosystem, contributing to the growth and adoption of this blockchain technology. As the crypto market continues to evolve, the launch of these ETFs exemplifies the increasing interest and confidence in Solana as a promising investment opportunity.