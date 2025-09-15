## Breaking News: Strategy Adds 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Acknowledges Bitcoin’s Impact

### Strategy’s Ongoing Bitcoin Investment

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, continues its streak of weekly Bitcoin acquisitions with the latest addition of 525 BTC. This purchase comes at a time when both the BTC price and MSTR stock are experiencing a decline.

### Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin

Amidst these developments, Michael Saylor, the CEO of Strategy, has lauded Bitcoin for its role in driving his company’s consistent success over the years. He emphasized the importance of the flagship cryptocurrency in contributing to his company’s outstanding performance.

### Acquisition Details

In a recent press release, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired 525 BTC for approximately $60 million, further solidifying its position as a major player in the crypto investment space.

**(Original article source: [Breaking: Strategy Adds 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Deserves ‘Credit’ – CoinGape](insert-original-article-link-here))**