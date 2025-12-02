Breaking: U.S. FDIC to Release First Stablecoin Guidelines Under GENIUS Act this Month

# U.S. FDIC’s Upcoming Release of Stablecoin Guidelines Under GENIUS Act

## Introduction:

In an exciting development, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is set to unveil the initial set of guidelines for stablecoin issuers seeking federal oversight under the GENIUS Act. This eagerly anticipated release is expected to offer valuable insights into the regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States.

## FDIC’s Plan for Stablecoin Oversight

The FDIC is gearing up to introduce draft regulations that will outline the procedures and requirements for stablecoin issuers to navigate the federal regulatory landscape. The upcoming guidelines are poised to provide clarity and transparency, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and compliance within the stablecoin industry.

## Anticipated Release Timeline

Acting Chairman of the FDIC, Travis Hil, has indicated that the agency is on track to present its inaugural proposal aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers. The release of these guidelines is slated to occur within the current month, offering stakeholders and market participants valuable insights into the regulatory roadmap ahead.

## Conclusion:

As the US FDIC prepares to debut its first set of stablecoin guidelines under the GENIUS Act, the industry eagerly awaits the unveiling of this pivotal regulatory framework. This milestone announcement holds the potential to shape the future of stablecoin regulation in the United States, paving the way for enhanced transparency, compliance, and innovation in the burgeoning stablecoin sector. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for the imminent release of these guidelines, which are set to provide a roadmap for stablecoin issuers seeking federal oversight.