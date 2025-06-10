## Breaking News: US SEC Postpones Verdict on Polkadot & Hedera ETFs

### US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Announcement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an announcement regarding the Polkadot and Hedera ETFs just before the upcoming deadline for these investment funds. The SEC has requested additional input on the applications and, as a result, has decided to postpone its ruling on whether to give the green light to these ETF proposals.

### More Time Needed for Evaluation

The regulatory body has cited the need for further analysis and feedback from stakeholders in the cryptocurrency market before reaching a final decision on the Polkadot and Hedera ETFs.

**US SEC Delays Decision for Polkadot & Hedera ETFs**

A recent development from the US Securities and Exchange Commission has resulted in the delay of a verdict on the Polkadot and Hedera exchange-traded funds, indicating a thorough review process is underway.

### Conclusion

In light of the recent SEC announcement, investors and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the final decision on the Polkadot and Hedera ETFs. The SEC’s diligence in seeking additional input emphasizes the significance of regulatory scrutiny in the cryptocurrency industry. Stay tuned for further updates on this breaking news.

**The post Breaking: US SEC Delays Decision On Polkadot & Hedera ETFs appeared first on CoinGape.**