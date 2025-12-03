Breaking: US SEC Deliberates on Approving FLEX Options on BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT)

## Breaking News: US SEC Considers Approval for FLEX Options on BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT)

BOX Exchange, a prominent exchange, is currently pursuing approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the introduction of FLEX equity options related to the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. The SEC is actively reviewing the proposal to allow FLEX options on IBIT, operating within the framework of the generic listing rules applicable to submissions from multiple exchanges.

BOX Exchange has joined the ranks of various exchanges that are seeking regulatory approval from the U.S. SEC. Their goal is to launch FLEX equity options connected to the acclaimed BlackRock Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT. This development, if approved, holds significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry.

The deliberation by the U.S. SEC on approving FLEX options on the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF marks a pivotal moment in the financial landscape. The potential introduction of these options opens up new avenues for investors and further solidifies the integration of cryptocurrencies within traditional financial markets. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving regulatory decision.

**Source:** CoinGape