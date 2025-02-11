Brevis introduces Pico v1.0, a new zero-knowledge virtual machine

## Introduction

Brevis has unveiled Pico v1.0, a cutting-edge zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) that offers unparalleled customization and performance benefits. This article dives into the features and advantages of Pico v1.0, poised to revolutionize the landscape of off-chain computation engines. Read on to discover how Pico’s modular design and advanced capabilities are set to reshape the realm of verifiable computation for Web3.

## Pico v1.0: A Breakthrough in Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machines

Brevis, a prominent off-chain computation engine, has recently rolled out Pico v1.0, a groundbreaking zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) that introduces a myriad of innovative features. Let’s delve into the key aspects of Pico v1.0 that set it apart from traditional zkVM solutions.

### Customizable Layers for Superior Performance

Unlike conventional zkVMs, Pico empowers developers to tailor all layers of the virtual machine to their specific requirements. This flexibility extends from prime fields and proving systems to workflows, coprocessor integrations, and access to historical on-chain data.

### Enhanced Computation Speeds

Pico’s modular approach results in a remarkable 84% to 155% performance boost in computation on central processing units (CPUs), with the promise of GPU acceleration in upcoming updates. The distinctive “glue-and-coprocessor” architecture seamlessly merges a general-purpose zkVM with specialized high-performance circuits, ensuring optimal efficiency.

### Tailored Circuits for Enhanced Functionality

One of Pico’s standout features is the provision of app-specific circuits that enable developers to integrate custom coprocessors or precompiles tailored to their unique needs. This approach has yielded a remarkable 35x acceleration in processing historical blockchain data, showcasing Pico’s prowess in optimizing performance.

### Customizable Proving System

Pico introduces a customizable proving system that accommodates domain-specific proof structures, facilitating the integration of specialized languages and custom proof systems without necessitating core code modifications. This novel feature enhances adaptability and promotes seamless integration with diverse use cases.

### Pico’s Scalability and Flexibility

The introduction of ProverChain within Pico enables a customizable proving workflow that enhances scalability by allowing developers to adjust proving steps and streamline proof compression processes during off-chain verification. Furthermore, Pico extends support to RISC-V and the Rust programming language, broadening its compatibility and applicability across different ecosystems.

## Brevis Adoption and Industry Impact

Several leading Web3 projects have already embraced Brevis solutions on their mainnets, with others, including PancakeSwap, Celer, Frax, and more, expressing their intent to leverage Brevis technology for future endeavors. The industry’s growing need for verifiable computing solutions in Web3 positions Pico v1.0 as a frontrunner for widespread adoption, heralding a new era of customizable and high-performance zkVM technology.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Brevis’ launch of Pico v1.0 marks a significant milestone in the realm of zero-knowledge virtual machines, offering unparalleled customization, performance enhancements, and adaptability for developers in the Web3 ecosystem. As Pico’s modular design and advanced features continue to gain traction, we anticipate a surge in its adoption and a transformative impact on verifiable computation practices. Stay tuned for the evolving landscape of zkVM technology with Pico v1.0 at its forefront.