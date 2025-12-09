BTCC integrates with TradingView to expand trader toolkit 

## Introduction

BTCC, renowned as the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, has taken a significant step by integrating its perpetual futures pairs with TradingView. This integration opens up new possibilities for traders, enabling them to leverage advanced charting and trading tools seamlessly. Let’s dive deeper into how this collaboration enhances the trading experience for users.

### Seamless Integration with TradingView

BTCC has recently integrated its perpetual futures pairs with TradingView, providing traders with a powerful platform to analyze and execute trades without switching between multiple tools. Through this collaboration, BTCC has connected over 400 perpetual futures pairs with the advanced charting and trading features of TradingView, a platform trusted by millions of traders globally.

### Enhancing Trader Experience

With a focus on streamlining the trading process, Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC, highlights the benefits of this integration. By combining TradingView’s analytical tools with BTCC’s extensive range of perpetual futures pairs and deep liquidity, traders can now seamlessly transition from conducting technical analysis to executing trades within the same platform.

### Professional Market Analysis and Execution

TradingView’s reputation for offering professional-grade charts, real-time data, and customizable indicators aligns well with the needs of traders. The integration expands access to leading cryptocurrency markets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin, along with a wide selection of perpetual futures pairs offered by BTCC.

### Improved Trading Experience

Through the integration, traders can link their BTCC accounts directly to TradingView’s trading panel, enabling them to execute trades from live charts swiftly and efficiently. This enhancement empowers traders to respond promptly to market fluctuations, thereby optimizing their trading strategies.

### Continued Growth and Expansion

BTCC’s decision to integrate with TradingView comes on the heels of a successful year marked by substantial growth. In its Q3 2025 Growth Report, BTCC reported a remarkable trading volume of $1.15 trillion for the quarter. Moreover, this collaboration is part of BTCC’s broader expansion initiatives, which include strategic partnerships and notable appointments like NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as the global brand ambassador.

## Conclusion

The integration of BTCC with TradingView represents a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, offering traders a seamless experience combining advanced analytics with direct order execution. By leveraging the strength of both platforms, traders can now access a comprehensive toolkit to enhance their trading strategies and capitalize on market opportunities effectively. This collaboration underscores BTCC’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading.