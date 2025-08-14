Bullish (BLSH) Stock Jumps 83% On NYSE Listing, Cathie Wood Buys 2.5 Million Shares

# Bullish Crypto Exchange (BLSH) Makes Impressive Debut on NYSE

## Introduction

The Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange, Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), experienced an exciting launch on Wall Street on August 13. The stock surged by 83%, nearly doubling from its initial public offering (IPO) price. In another significant move, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest seized the opportunity by acquiring a substantial 2.5 million shares of BLSH on the first trading day.

## Bullish (BLSH) Stock Performance

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) showcased a remarkable performance on its first day of trading, closing 83% higher than its IPO price. This surge reflects the high demand and positive sentiment surrounding the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

## Cathie Wood’s Investment

Recognizing the potential growth and promising future of Bullish, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest decided to make a notable investment in the company. By purchasing 2.5 million shares of BLSH, Ark Invest demonstrated confidence in the crypto exchange’s prospects and long-term success.

## Conclusion

The impressive debut of Bullish (BLSH) on the NYSE, coupled with Cathie Wood’s significant investment, highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology within the financial markets. As Bullish continues to gain traction and investor confidence, it sets the stage for further developments and innovations in the crypto space.