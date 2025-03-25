Bybit announces a $100,000 scholarship program

## Introduction: Bybit Introduces $100,000 Scholarship Program

Bybit, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange worldwide, has unveiled an exciting scholarship initiative in collaboration with St. Paul American Scholars (SPAS) international school in Korea. This $100,000 scholarship program aims to support 300 deserving students during the 2025/26 academic year. The partnership between Bybit and SPAS underscores a commitment to fostering educational excellence and empowering the next generation of leaders.

### Bybit’s SPAS Scholarship Program

Bybit’s $100,000 scholarship program will benefit a diverse group of students, including foreign students, siblings of current students, individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, and children of staff members. Besides financial assistance, Bybit and SPAS will organize various on-campus events to cultivate academic excellence, innovative thinking, and effective leadership skills, while fostering collaborative relationships among students, parents, and educators. The disbursement of funds will occur promptly following the agreement, and a comprehensive report detailing fund allocation will be released within 60 days.

### Helen Liu, COO of Bybit, expressed her enthusiasm about the initiative, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent for a brighter future. She highlighted the organization’s commitment to providing opportunities that empower and inspire students, leading to positive societal change.

### St. Paul American Scholars

Established in 2015, St. Paul American Scholars has emerged as a premier American educational institution in Korea, with campuses in Gwanggyo, Bundang, Dongtan, and Ansan. The school holds accreditation from reputable organizations such as the Middle States Association, Accreditation International, the National Council for Private School Accreditation, and Cognia. SPAS offers students extensive academic resources and networking opportunities through international exchange programs with schools in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

### Future plans for SPAS include the introduction of Chinese language courses and the development of a new campus in Hanoi, Vietnam, indicating a commitment to continual growth and providing students with a broader educational landscape.

### Conclusion

Bybit’s collaboration with SPAS to introduce a $100,000 scholarship program signifies a shared commitment to promoting academic excellence and nurturing young talent in Korea. Through financial aid and on-campus events, the initiative aims to empower students from diverse backgrounds and inspire them to achieve their full potential. This partnership exemplifies Bybit’s dedication to fostering positive change through educational opportunities, setting a precedent for future endeavors in supporting the next generation of leaders.

