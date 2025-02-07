Bybit announces a Valentine’s Day deal with 14% cashback for Bybit Card holders

# Bybit’s Valentine’s Day Deal for Bybit Card Holders

## Introduction

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled an exciting Valentine’s Day cashback promotion exclusively for Bybit Card holders. This limited-time offer provides a unique opportunity for users to earn significant rewards on eligible transactions. Read on to discover more about this special promotion and how Bybit Card adoption is revolutionizing the world of cryptocurrency payments.

## Bybit’s Valentine’s Day Cashback Promotion

On February 14, 2025, Bybit Card holders have the chance to receive a generous 14% cashback, with rewards of up to 10 Tether (USDT) on qualifying transactions. To qualify for these cashbacks, individuals must register between February 7 and 14, 2025, and utilize their Bybit Card on February 14, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM UTC. It’s important to note that this promotion is limited to the first 5,000 eligible transactions.

Love is in the air, and Bybit is spreading the love with a special Valentine’s Day offer. Embrace the spirit of the season and make the most of this exclusive cashback deal. [Register Now](https://t.co/Ydm3u8S1mM) to take advantage of this limited-time promotion.

## Bybit Card Adoption and Benefits

Since its inception in 2024, the Bybit Card has garnered over 1.2 million users by simplifying cryptocurrency integration into everyday transactions. The card offers competitive annual percentage returns on holdings and empowers users to optimize their spending strategies during holidays like Valentine’s Day.

New users can enjoy instant access to a virtual Bybit Card upon approval, facilitating seamless transactions via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Moreover, the physical card allows for global spending and cash withdrawals at Mastercard-supported ATMs. With no annual fees, 2% cashback in USDT, and up to 8% annual percentage yield (APY) on holdings, the Bybit Card stands out as a top choice for crypto enthusiasts.

## Conclusion

Bybit’s Valentine’s Day promotion underscores the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for cryptocurrency users. With attractive rewards and a user-friendly card adoption process, Bybit continues to revolutionize the digital payments landscape. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Bybit as they lead the way in crypto-centric financial services.

The original article titled Bybit announces a Valentine’s Day deal with 14% cashback for Bybit Card holders was originally shared on Finbold.