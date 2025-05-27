Bybit announces native USDC support on Aptos with a $20,000 APT giveaway

# Bybit Introduces Native USDC Support on Aptos with a $20,000 APT Giveaway

## Introduction

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the native support for USD Coin (USDC) on Aptos (APT). This recent integration offers users the convenience of trading USDC and earning Aptos’ native token, APT, directly through Bybit’s platform. To mark this milestone, Bybit has launched the exciting Bybit x Aptos Super Event, a month-long campaign with over $20,000 worth of APT rewards up for grabs.

## USDC on Aptos

Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem at the Aptos Foundation, lauds this development as a progressive step towards wider stablecoin adoption. He emphasizes Aptos’ increasing significance as a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain designed for real-world financial applications. On the other hand, M. K. Chin, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at Bybit, envisions this integration as a crucial foundation for creating a global financial environment that is safe, regulated, and accessible to all.

## Bybit x Aptos Super Event

APT, the native token of the Aptos blockchain, enables users to stake it through Bybit’s On-Chain Earn feature, thereby earning daily rewards and contributing to network security. To participate in the Bybit x Aptos Super Event, users are required to stake APT through Bybit’s On-Chain Earn platform and maintain their position for a minimum of 24 hours. This action qualifies both new and existing users to receive a portion of the 5,000 APT pool.

New users can avail themselves of 5 APT from a prize pool of 5,000 APT by completing the know-your-customer (KYC) verification, depositing funds, and meeting specific trading thresholds. This special offer is limited to the first 1,000 eligible participants and expires on June 9, 2025. Additionally, participants who trade a minimum of $300 worth of APT on Bybit Spot during the campaign period have the opportunity to earn a share of a 10,000 APT pool, with a maximum of 400 APT per user.

## Conclusion

The introduction of native USDC support on Aptos through Bybit marks a significant advancement in the realm of cryptocurrency trading. As both platforms join forces to make trading and earning APT more accessible and rewarding, users can seize the opportunity to engage in the Bybit x Aptos Super Event and potentially win a share of the generous APT rewards.