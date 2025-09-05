Bybit applies for an investment firm license in Austria

## Introduction

Bybit EU Group is making significant strides in expanding its cryptocurrency services in Europe. Recently, the company applied for an investment firm license under Austria’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), allowing Bybit X GmbH to offer regulated derivatives products in the European Economic Area (EEA). In addition to this development, Bybit also introduced a crypto payment card in the region, enabling users to spend digital assets conveniently. Here’s a detailed look at Bybit’s expansion efforts in Europe.

### Bybit’s Investment Firm License Application

Bybit EU Group, the European branch of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially sought an investment firm license in Austria. This move aligns with MiFID II regulations and aims to enhance the company’s offerings in the EEA. If approved, Bybit X GmbH will be authorized to provide regulated derivatives like futures and options to customers across Europe.

### Bybit’s Expansion Initiatives

The pending license application signifies a significant expansion of Bybit.eu’s services, which currently operate under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) license. Bybit EU Group envisions leveraging this new license to offer a broader range of services, including futures and options, through its platforms Bybit X and Bybit EU. These initiatives reflect Bybit’s commitment to serving European clients with a comprehensive suite of crypto-focused services in a secure and compliant manner.

### Bybit’s Focus on Innovation and Compliance

Mazurka Zheng, the Managing Director and CEO of Bybit EU, emphasizes the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge cryptocurrency services while ensuring regulatory compliance in the EEA. Bybit’s current offerings, such as spot margin trading with leverage and the Bybit Lite app, coupled with strategic partnerships, demonstrate its dedication to fostering innovation and enhancing USDC adoption in Europe. Moving forward, Bybit aims to establish Europe as a thriving trading market by prioritizing regulatory clarity and expanding its product portfolio for European users.

## Conclusion

Bybit’s application for an investment firm license in Austria marks a pivotal step in its European expansion strategy. The company’s focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and customer-centric services underscores its commitment to becoming a trusted leader in the cryptocurrency space. With a potential MiFID II license approval, Bybit is poised to offer a wider range of products to European clients, further solidifying its position as an innovative force driving growth and advancement in the European crypto market.