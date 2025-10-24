Bybit brings crypto to Tomorrowland Brasil with “Portal to the Future” activation

# Bringing Crypto to Tomorrowland Brasil: Bybit’s “Portal to the Future” Activation

## Introduction

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, made a splash at Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 with its innovative activation titled “Portal to the Future by Bybit.” This activation aimed to showcase the seamless integration of cryptocurrency in real-world scenarios, bringing digital finance to the forefront at the music festival.

## Crypto Integration at Tomorrowland Brasil

At Tomorrowland Brasil, Bybit served as the exclusive payment partner for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the festival, demonstrating how cryptocurrency can be easily utilized in everyday settings. The Bybit Card, offering a generous 20% cashback on festival purchases, enabled over 45,000 attendees to experience swift and borderless transactions throughout the event.

## Enhancing the Festival Experience

In addition to the cashback feature, attendees had access to bindable cards on-site, allowing for instant payments for various festival necessities such as travel, food, and merchandise. By registering at Bybit kiosks, attendees could secure exclusive Tomorrowland x Bybit merchandise, ranging from limited-edition fans to power banks.

## Connecting with Attendees

Sophie Chen, Bybit’s Head of Marketing, emphasized the brand’s commitment to breaking down barriers and showcasing the integration of crypto in daily life. By providing cashback options on festival purchases and offering an immersive club-like stand for Bybit users, the activation successfully engaged attendees and highlighted the practical applicability of cryptocurrency.

## Cultivating Local Partnerships

The “Portal to the Future” stage at Tomorrowland Brasil featured renowned DJs and local Brazilian creators, aligning with Bybit’s dedication to the region. Through partnerships with prominent events like Tomorrowland, Bybit aims to bridge the gap between digital finance and global culture, fostering a more accessible and social approach to cryptocurrency.

## Conclusion

Bybit’s presence at Tomorrowland Brasil exemplifies its mission to serve as a Crypto Ark, offering a glimpse into a future where cryptocurrency seamlessly integrates into everyday experiences. Through innovative activations like “Portal to the Future,” Bybit continues to push boundaries and make crypto more practical and engaging for users worldwide.

