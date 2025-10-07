Bybit CEO on how stablecoins and RWAs are powering the next era of finance

## Introduction:

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou discusses the pivotal role of stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs) in shaping the future of finance. Emphasizing the transition from speculative notions to tangible adoption, Zhou sheds light on the significant growth and potential of RWAs and stablecoins in the global financial landscape.

## From Speculation to Real-World Adoption:

At the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) Scaling Summit in Singapore, Bybit’s co-founder, Ben Zhou, highlighted the transformation of RWAs and stablecoins from the realms of speculation to becoming foundational elements of the financial sector. Recent data indicates a remarkable surge in the RWA market, expanding by over 400% from $5 billion in 2022 to surpass $30 billion in 2025. Notably, private credit and U.S. Treasuries dominate, holding shares of $14.7 billion and $7.3 billion, respectively.

Forecasts from McKinsey and Standard Chartered envision tokenized assets potentially reaching staggering sums between $4 trillion and $30 trillion over the next decade. Furthermore, stablecoins have emerged as crucial entities within on-chain operations, boasting a market capitalization that exceeded $300 billion by September 2025. The adoption of blockchain settlement mechanisms has fueled a surge of over 1,000% in cross-border payments through financial institutions in the first half of the year.

## The Integration of Stablecoins in Financial Networks:

Zhou underlined the pivotal role played by traditional payment giants like Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, and Stripe, as they embrace stablecoin settlements within their infrastructures. This integration reflects a significant paradigm shift in the global movement of funds, with implications for millions of users worldwide. The evolution towards blockchain-driven payment solutions signifies a fundamental evolution in monetary transactions on a global scale.

## Bybit’s Role in Fostering Financial Innovation:

Bybit’s proactive stance in linking conventional finance with the blockchain ecosystem was showcased through various recent initiatives. The launch of a new B2B and institutional division, strategic partnerships with entities like QNB Group, DMZ Finance, and Standard Chartered to accept DFSA-approved tokenized money market funds, and collaborations with Circle to enhance USDC adoption underscore Bybit’s commitment to driving financial evolution.

Introducing gold tokenization on the TON blockchain and unveiling new treasury bill products within Bybit Earn further accentuates the platform’s focus on interlinking traditional assets with blockchain infrastructure. Zhou reiterated Bybit’s mission to serve as a catalyst by synergizing conventional financial methodologies with blockchain innovation. The vision is not to supplant traditional finance but to invigorate it with blockchain’s transformative capabilities.

## Conclusion:

Ben Zhou’s insights into the transformative power of stablecoins and RWAs shed light on the evolution of finance towards a more transparent and efficient system. Bybit’s endeavors in amalgamating traditional finance with blockchain technology exemplify a forward-thinking approach towards fostering financial inclusivity and resilience. As these digital innovations continue to gain momentum, the future of finance appears set to embrace a new era of innovation and interconnectedness.

