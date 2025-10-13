Bybit, DigiFT, and UBS expand institutional collateral options with tokenized money market fund

# Title: Revolutionizing Institutional Collateral Options with Tokenized Money Market Fund

## Introduction:

Bybit, DigiFT, and UBS are making waves in the financial world by expanding institutional collateral options through tokenized money market funds. This strategic collaboration aims to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation, offering institutional investors new opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem.

## Bybit and DigiFT Partnership with UBS

### Overview:

Bybit, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, has partnered with DigiFT to support UBS Asset Management’s USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UBS uMINT). This collaboration, disclosed on October 13, allows institutional investors to leverage shares of the UBS tokenized money market fund as collateral for trading on the Bybit platform.

### UBS uMINT:

UBS uMINT, the pioneering tokenized investment fund from UBS Asset Management, operates on the Ethereum public blockchain. Launched in November 2024, this fund is distributed via authorized partners like DigiFT, a regulated real-world asset platform.

## Advantages of Integration

### Enhanced Utility:

The integration of Bybit with DigiFT empowers holders of UBS uMINT to utilize their tokenized fund shares as collateral on the exchange. This move enhances the functionality of regulated financial instruments in the digital realm, catering to institutional investors seeking secure and efficient trading avenues.

### Industry Insights:

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder, and CEO of Bybit, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting DigiFT’s role in regulated blockchain distribution. The partnership signifies a significant step towards bridging traditional financial practices with cutting-edge blockchain innovations.

## Bybit’s Commitment to Institutional Clients

### Strategic Vision:

Bybit’s B2B Business Unit, led by Yoyee Wang, is dedicated to spearheading initiatives in loans, custody services, and strategic partnerships. This collaboration with DigiFT broadens Bybit’s institutional portfolio and aligns with its strategy of integrating traditional financial institutions into the digital asset landscape.

### Compliance and Transparency:

Henry Zhang, Founder & Group CEO of DigiFT, underscores the importance of compliance and transparency in distributing high-quality investment products through regulated tokenized offerings. By integrating UBS uMINT, Bybit upholds a commitment to transparency and compliance within the realm of digital finance.

## Conclusion:

The collaboration between Bybit, DigiFT, and UBS heralds a new era of institutional collateral options in the digital asset market. By expanding the utility of tokenized money market funds, these industry leaders are paving the way for traditional financial institutions to embrace blockchain innovation while upholding regulatory standards. This partnership exemplifies the fusion of expertise, innovation, and compliance in revolutionizing institutional finance.