Bybit EU adopts Nasdaq’s surveillance platform to strengthen MiCAR compliance

## Introduction

Bybit EU, the European arm of a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently partnered with Nasdaq to enhance its compliance with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in the EU. This collaboration signifies a significant step towards ensuring regulatory adherence and investor protection in the digital assets market.

### Bridging the Gap with Traditional Finance Standards

Bybit EU’s adoption of Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform aims to fortify its market oversight mechanisms and mitigate the risk of market abuse within its European operations. The integration provides Bybit EU with cutting-edge monitoring tools that leverage advanced pattern-recognition analytics and extensive market data to align with established regulatory standards prevalent in conventional financial markets.

#### Benefits of the Integration

Mazurka Zeng, Managing Director and CEO of Bybit EU, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enhancing the security, transparency, and compliance of digital asset trading. The partnership with Nasdaq underscores Bybit EU’s dedication to upholding marketplace integrity through innovative technology and robust surveillance protocols.

### Strengthening Investor Protection

Ed Probst, Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq, highlighted the significance of MiCAR in enhancing investor protection in digital asset markets. The partnership with Bybit EU signifies a proactive approach towards incorporating comprehensive market data to bolster surveillance frameworks and safeguard against potential threats, ultimately advancing trust and resilience in the digital asset ecosystem.

#### Features of Nasdaq Market Surveillance

Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, extensively utilized across global financial markets, offers tailored features for the cryptocurrency sector to detect manipulation tactics like layering, spoofing, and cross-market violations. With capabilities such as full-depth order book replay, audit functionalities, and continuous monitoring of transactions, the platform enhances regulatory compliance and market integrity.

### Conclusion

The adoption of Nasdaq’s surveillance platform by Bybit EU represents a pivotal move towards aligning digital asset exchanges with stringent regulatory standards in response to the evolving landscape of MiCAR compliance. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both entities to fostering transparency, investor protection, and regulatory compliance within the digital assets market, laying a foundation for a more secure and resilient trading environment.