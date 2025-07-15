Bybit EU launches its European headquarters in Vienna

# Bybit EU Launches European Headquarters in Vienna

## Introduction

Bybit EU recently unveiled its European headquarters in Vienna, Austria, with a grand event that united over 250 guests from various sectors including fintech, policy, academia, and blockchain. The event highlighted Austria’s emergence as a hub for crypto innovation under MiCAR regulations and marked Bybit’s foray into the European market.

## Celebrating Bybit EU Launch in Vienna

The evening in Vienna was brimming with excitement as Bybit EU made its official debut and commemorated this milestone with a dynamic community of innovators, partners, and well-wishers. The event was a testament to the promising future that lies ahead for Bybit EU in Europe, setting the stage for future growth and collaboration.

## Insight from Bybit EU Leadership

Mazurka Zeng, the CEO of Bybit EU, proudly introduced her Vienna-based team alongside Bybit’s esteemed Board of Directors during the event. Zeng expressed the rationale behind choosing Vienna as the headquarters, citing factors such as clarity, stability, and a vibrant ecosystem. The focus of the event was to establish meaningful connections within Europe’s crypto community, paving the way for a fruitful partnership.

## Bybit’s European Expansion Vision

Ben Zhou, the CEO and Co-founder of Bybit, delivered a compelling keynote speech underscoring the company’s ambitious goals for expansion in Europe. Zhou emphasized Bybit EU’s commitment to setting a new benchmark in not just Austria but across the entire continent. The goal is to foster growth and development collaboratively to unlock the full potential of the European market.

## Government Support and Industry Endorsement

Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, the State Secretary for Finance in Austria, extended a warm welcome to Bybit EU’s expansion during the event. She lauded the decision as a testament to Austria’s favorable conditions for international FinTech companies, highlighting factors such as regulatory clarity, advanced digital infrastructure, and an innovation-centric environment. The support from the government further reinforces Austria’s position as a leading FinTech hub in Europe.

## Noteworthy Attendees and Networking

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished individuals from the industry, including Georg Brameshuber from Validvent, Walter Mösenbacher from DAAA, Alfred Taudes from WU Wien, Ed Prinz from DLT, Bjorn Declerck from Tomorrowland, Christian Rau from Mastercard, Attila Dogudan from DO&CO, and Martin Hanzl from EY. The networking activities facilitated meaningful interactions and fostered collaborations that are poised to drive innovation in the crypto space.

## Conclusion

Bybit EU’s establishment of its European headquarters in Vienna marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards expanding its presence in the region. The event not only celebrated this achievement but also symbolized the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation in the European crypto landscape.

