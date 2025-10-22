Bybit EU signs partnership with Ski Austria

# Title: Bybit EU Partners with Ski Austria: Bridging Innovation in Finance and Winter Sports

## Introduction

Bybit EU, the European arm of the renowned cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, has recently solidified a significant partnership with Ski Austria, the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV). This groundbreaking collaboration reflects a merging of traditional winter sports excellence with cutting-edge digital finance expertise. Read on to explore the details of this innovative partnership that highlights performance, excellence, and speed.

## Bybit EU x Ski Austria Partnership: A Fusion of Precision and Innovation

Bybit EU has proudly announced its official partnership with Ski Austria, establishing itself as the Official Partner of @Ski_Austria_. This partnership marks a historic moment, uniting one of the world’s most successful winter sports organizations with a MiCAR-licensed digital finance company.

### Key Highlights of the Partnership

– First-ever collaboration between a national ski federation and the cryptocurrency sector.

– Bybit EU named official partner of Ski Austria for the 2025/26 FIS World Cup season, commencing on October 26.

– Branding visibility for Bybit EU at select World Cup events in Sölden, Gurgl, Semmering, Stubai, Montafon, and Flachau.

– Joint digital and event activations throughout the season.

## Statements from Key Figures

Christian Scherer, CEO of the Austrian Ski Federation, expressed his excitement about this pioneering partnership by stating, “We are very pleased to introduce a completely new sector to winter sports. For the first time, a national association is collaborating with a partner from the finance industry, underlining the merger between traditional and technology-driven sectors.”

Georg Harer, Managing Director of Bybit EU, shared his perspective on this unique collaboration, saying, “Austria embodies the essence of alpine excellence and financial innovation. Partnering with Ski Austria enables us to honor the values shared by exceptional athletes and successful companies: discipline, transparency, and a commitment to driving change.”

## Conclusion

The partnership between Bybit EU and Ski Austria represents a significant step towards blending innovation in finance with the thrill of winter sports. As these two entities join forces to celebrate mutual values and push the boundaries of traditional partnerships, they set the stage for a dynamic and impactful collaboration that showcases the power of bridging diverse sectors. Stay tuned for exciting developments as this partnership unfolds, forging new connections between the worlds of digital finance and alpine sports.

*Featured image via Shutterstock. This post was originally published on Finbold.*