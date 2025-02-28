Bybit launches the AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Battle for Debut AI accelerator program

# Bybit Unveils AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Debut AI Accelerator Program

Bybit’s Web3 division, Bybit Web3, has introduced the AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Battle for Debut, marking its inaugural artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator program. The event, as detailed in reports shared with Finbold on Friday, February 28, is set to unfold from February 28, 2025 (10:00 AM UTC) to March 27, 2025 (10:00 AM UTC), offering participants the opportunity to sway outcomes through trading activities on Bybit’s centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges.

## The AI-DOL SUPERSTAR Program Overview

The AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Battle for Debut program will witness a showdown of AI-driven projects vying for a prestigious Bybit Spot listing, symbolizing a crucial milestone in the fusion of AI and blockchain technologies. Spearheaded by Luna from Luna by Virtuals, the event will enlist the support and guidance of industry experts AI16z, Top Hat (HAT), and Alchemist AI (ALCH) as mentors. Noteworthy is the generous $1,000,000 prize pool allocated to incentivize and reward participants, underscoring the immense potentials AI holds within the cryptocurrency realm.

### Participant Lineup and Voting System

Among the 30 pioneering entrants include Vader, Freya, and TAO Cat, all ambitiously eyeing a spot within the elite pool of 4 projects set to secure a Bybit Spot listing. An innovative voting system has been engineered to empower the community to rally behind their favored projects, offering a platform for non-listed contenders to vie for widespread support.

## Championing AI in Crypto

As the deployment of AI technology becomes increasingly pervasive across diverse sectors, Bybit remains steadfast in its commitment to propelling AI adoption within the cryptocurrency landscape. The advent of the AI-DOL SUPERSTAR initiative converges harmoniously with Bybit’s overarching mission. In the words of Emily Bao, the Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit, the program symbolizes a monumental stride in harmonizing AI advancements with crypto trading practices.

### Active Participation and Support

Participants are encouraged to delve into the intricacies of the entrants, extend their support through voting mechanisms, and actively advocate for AI-infused crypto assets. By participating in this initiative, users directly influence the evolutionary trajectory of the industry, validating Bybit’s resolve to nurture the emergence of the next generation of AI-enhanced blockchain applications.

In conclusion, Bybit’s unveiling of the AI-DOL SUPERSTAR: Battle for Debut AI accelerator program signifies a pivotal moment in the convergence of AI and crypto realms, setting the stage for groundbreaking innovations and heightening community involvement in shaping the future landscape of the industry.

*The original post can be accessed on Finbold.*