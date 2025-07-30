Bybit lists DeFiTuna (TUNA) token on spot trading

## Introduction

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has made an exciting announcement regarding the exclusive listing of the DeFiTuna (TUNA) token on its platform, specifically in the Main Trading Zone of Bybit Spot. This listing, revealed to Finbold on July 30, marks a significant step in the DeFi sector with the introduction of TUNA, the native token of the Solana-based protocol DeFiTuna. Let’s delve into the details of this development.

### Bybit Spot Listing of DeFiTuna (TUNA) Token

Bybit is pleased to introduce TUNA, a token that has gained notable attention as one of the prominent launches in the DeFi space this season. The trading for TUNA/USDT pairs commenced on July 30, 2025, at 3:00 PM UTC on Bybit Spot. This token operates on the Solana blockchain, offering users support for Bybit’s automated Grid Bot feature right from its launch.

#### TUNA Token Features

TUNA serves as a revenue-sharing mechanism for Fusion AMM and DeFiTuna operations. By leveraging Solana’s Automated Market Maker technology, users can establish leveraged trading positions in both directions, thus maximizing profit opportunities and managing risks effectively. DeFiTuna combines leveraged trading capabilities with on-chain lending services, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for liquidity providers and lenders alike.

#### DeFiTuna’s Protocol Features

DeFiTuna focuses on concentrated liquidity operations and managing leveraged positions within Solana’s ecosystem. It amalgamates Concentrated Liquidity Market Making, leverage trading, and lending functions seamlessly. The protocol prides itself on being the first on Solana to aggregate decentralized leverage while offering all three core functionalities.

### Accessing TUNA Token on Bybit

Bybit users now have access to the TUNA Token Splash promotion, an exclusive offering available solely on the Bybit platform. Through this listing, Bybit becomes the primary trading venue for TUNA, granting users early exposure to the protocol’s token before it becomes available on other exchanges.

## Conclusion

The listing of DeFiTuna (TUNA) token on Bybit Spot signifies a significant development in the DeFi sector, providing users with an opportunity to engage with a pioneering protocol on the Solana blockchain. With its unique features and comprehensive functionalities, TUNA aims to enhance the trading experience for Bybit users, creating a dynamic environment for leveraging opportunities. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration between Bybit and DeFiTuna.