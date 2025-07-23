Bybit partners with Cactus Custody to improve institutional trading

### Bybit Enhances Institutional Trading in Collaboration with Cactus Custody

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has entered into a significant partnership with Cactus Custody, a digital asset custodian under Matrixport Group. This collaboration aims to elevate institutional trading efficiency and security within the crypto space.

#### Off-Exchange Settlement Solution for Enhanced Security

The integration introduces an off-exchange settlement solution known as Cactus Oasis, tailored to augment asset security and capital efficiency for institutional clients. Scheduled to be operational from July 28, 2025, this solution enables institutional and professional clients to trade on Bybit without the need to pre-fund exchange accounts.

#### Secure Custody and Reduced Counterparty Risk

Clients will now have the option to deposit collateral with Cactus Custody, where the assets will be securely held in segregated, regulated custody. These assets will only be transferred to Bybit at the time of trade settlement, thereby reducing counterparty risk while ensuring continuous access to market liquidity.

#### Commitment to Institutional Security

Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional and Derivatives at Bybit, emphasized the platform’s dedication to providing a secure and efficient trading environment for institutions. He highlighted that the integration of Cactus Oasis offers clients greater flexibility in managing liquidity without compromising asset protection.

#### Robust Custody Infrastructure and Compliance

Cactus Custody boasts bank-grade security features, including a tiered hot and cold wallet system, along with hardware security module encryption and institutional-grade cold storage. The custodian holds esteemed certifications such as SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 from Deloitte and is licensed as a Hong Kong Trust Company and Trust or Company Service Provider under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

#### Advanced Custody Offerings by Cactus Oasis

Cactus Oasis facilitates cross-platform custody through Buffer accounts, streamlining asset management activities across various exchanges. It offers flexible risk controls like dual- and pre-authorization modes, customizable approval and settlement workflows, and adherence to KYC, KYB, and KYT requirements.

#### Driving Institutional Adoption in Asia-Pacific

Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, expressed that the partnership with Bybit addresses institutional demands for secure custody, risk mitigation, and efficient post-trade settlement. The collaboration signifies a significant stride in advancing digital asset trading infrastructure and fostering institutional adoption.

#### Targeting the Asia-Pacific Region

The partnership aligns with the strategic objective of targeting institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, where factors like regulatory clarity, robust risk controls, and capital flexibility are crucial for sustained market engagement in the long run.

##### Conclusion

The partnership between Bybit and Cactus Custody signifies a pivotal move towards enhancing the institutional trading landscape within the cryptocurrency sector. By integrating Cactus Oasis, both entities aim to deliver a secure, efficient, and compliant trading experience for institutional clients, underscoring their commitment to driving institutional adoption in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.