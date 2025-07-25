Bybit partners with Tether to boost crypto adoption in Brazil

### Introduction:

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has collaborated with Tether to drive the adoption of digital assets in Brazil, creating innovative opportunities for users and tourists to integrate cryptocurrencies into various sectors of the economy.

## Accelerating Crypto Adoption in Brazil

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Tether, the issuer of USDT stablecoin, aiming to propel the adoption of cryptocurrency in Brazil. The collaboration, as disclosed to Finbold on July 25, is set to revolutionize the landscape of digital assets in the Latin American country.

### Partnership Highlights

Bybit and Tether will co-sponsor Blockchain Rio, a prominent blockchain conference in Latin America. This initiative will grant new Bybit users exclusive USDT bonuses, facilitating their entry into the cryptocurrency market. The two entities are also exploring collaborations with Visit Rio to seamlessly integrate digital assets into the city’s tourism sector. Tourists leveraging cryptocurrencies for transactions will benefit from discounts and additional USDT bonuses when patronizing local businesses.

### Educational Initiatives

To enhance crypto literacy in Brazil, Bybit will implement a national educational campaign called “Learn to Earn.” This program will incentivize users to complete blockchain courses by rewarding them with various perks. Furthermore, Bybit plans to organize workshops, university meetups, and seminars geared towards students, developers, and entrepreneurs, fostering a more informed and knowledgeable crypto community in the region.

### Strengthening Local Presence

Bybit intends to solidify its presence in Brazil by appointing Israel Buzaym as the Country Manager. This strategic move aligns with Bybit’s commitment to tailoring its services to the local market. By offering innovative solutions like Bybit Pay and the Bybit Card, Bybit aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, catering to the evolving needs of Brazilian users.

### Embracing Innovation

The newly appointed Country Manager expressed enthusiasm about leading Bybit’s expansion in Brazil, highlighting the nation’s receptive stance towards innovation. According to him, the partnership with Tether will enhance trust, liquidity, and strategic direction, setting the stage for cryptocurrencies to become an integral part of everyday life for millions of Brazilians.

### Conclusion

The collaboration between Bybit and Tether signifies a significant step towards widespread crypto adoption in Brazil. As digital assets continue to gain traction globally, initiatives like the co-sponsorship of Blockchain Rio and the educational programs introduced by Bybit will play a crucial role in fostering a thriving cryptocurrency ecosystem within the country. Through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, Bybit is paving the way for a future where cryptocurrencies are seamlessly integrated into various facets of Brazilian society.

