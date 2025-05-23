“Bye Bye Circle” Arthur Hayes Says As Big Banks Explore Joint Stablecoin Venture

# Breaking News: Big Banks Consider Stablecoin Venture, Threatening Circle’s Dominance

## Introduction

With the imminent passage of the stablecoin bill, known as the GENIUS Act, by the US Senate, major Wall Street banking institutions are joining forces to explore a collaborative stablecoin venture. This development has cryptocurrency expert Arthur Hayes predicting a significant threat to established players like Circle and Tether.

## Bye Bye Circle: Arthur Hayes Forecasts Changing Market Landscape

In response to the news of big banks contemplating a joint stablecoin project, Arthur Hayes made a bold statement, bidding farewell to Circle with a simple, “Bye bye Circle. Thanks for playing.” This sentiment underscores the potential disruption that the new venture could bring to the stablecoin market.

## Wall Street Giants Deliberate Stablecoin Collaboration

Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal reveal that banking heavyweights including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup are in the initial stages of evaluating a partnership for a stablecoin initiative. As the GENIUS Act progresses towards a Senate vote, traditional banks are positioning themselves to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the stablecoin sector.

## USDC Faces Pressure: Dollar-Peg Wavers

The ongoing developments in the stablecoin landscape have triggered concerns within the cryptocurrency community, particularly affecting Circle’s USDC. The value of USDC experienced a slight dip today, falling to $0.9987, signaling potential challenges ahead for the popular dollar-pegged stablecoin.

## Conclusion

As the financial industry undergoes transformative shifts with the exploration of joint stablecoin ventures by major banks, the competitive landscape in the stablecoin market is poised for a significant evolution. Arthur Hayes’ farewell to Circle reflects the dynamic and competitive nature of the cryptocurrency sector, where established players must adapt to changing market dynamics to maintain their positions. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving stablecoin market landscape.