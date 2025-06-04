California Assembly Votes 68-0 to Pass Bitcoin Payments Bill

# California Assembly Unanimously Approves Bitcoin Payments Bill

## Introduction

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, the California Assembly has unanimously voted 68-0 to pass Assembly Bill 1180. This bill allows the state to accept Bitcoin payments, marking a pivotal moment in the adoption of crypto payments in California.

## Key Points:

– **Vote Outcome**: The Assembly’s overwhelming support with a vote of 68-0 highlights the state’s positive stance towards integrating cryptocurrencies into payment systems.

– **Assembly Bill 1180**: This legislation paves the way for California to officially recognize and utilize Bitcoin as a form of payment, signaling a shift towards embracing digital currencies.

– **Senate Review**: Following its successful passage in the Assembly, the bill will now move to the Senate for further consideration and evaluation.

## Impact on Crypto Industry

The approval of the Bitcoin payments bill by the California Assembly is a significant step towards mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. It sets a precedent for other states to follow suit and demonstrates a growing acceptance of digital assets in traditional financial systems.

## Conclusion

The unanimous vote by the California Assembly to pass the Bitcoin payments bill represents a progressive move towards integrating cryptocurrencies into official payment channels. With the legislation now advancing to the Senate, the future of Bitcoin as a recognized form of payment in California looks promising.

This post was originally published on [CoinGape](link to original article).