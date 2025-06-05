California passes bill to seize unclaimed Bitcoin and crypto

## Introduction

In a recent move, the California Assembly has approved a bill that empowers the state to take possession of unclaimed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from digital currency exchanges. The bill targets cryptocurrencies that have remained untouched by customers for a period of three years.

### California Assembly Approves Bill to Seize Unclaimed Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

Under the new legislation, unclaimed cryptocurrencies will not be immediately liquidated but instead kept by the state. This decision has sparked discussions among both proponents and critics of the bill.

#### The Fine Print

Advocates of the bill argue that this measure aims to ensure that unclaimed cryptocurrencies do not simply languish and go to waste. By holding these digital assets, the state can potentially safeguard their value and prevent them from being lost or forgotten.

#### Keeping Cryptocurrencies Secure

The bill’s passage has raised concerns about the implications for the cryptocurrency industry and its users. Questions have been raised regarding the security of these assets once they come under the control of the state.

### Conclusion

The passing of the bill by the California Assembly signifies a significant step towards the regulation and management of unclaimed cryptocurrencies. While the intention behind the bill may be to prevent the loss of valuable digital assets, its implementation and impact on the crypto market remain subjects of ongoing debate and scrutiny.