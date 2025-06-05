Can Dogecoin Price Bounce From High Confluence Zone as Whales Buy 280M DOGE?

## Introduction

Dogecoin (DOGE) has faced a 16% decline in the past week, leading to bearish pressure on its price. However, there is hope for a rebound as the price enters a high confluence zone with strong support levels. Notably, whales have taken advantage of this dip by acquiring 280 million DOGE in just one day. This article delves into the potential for Dogecoin’s price to bounce back from this critical juncture.

### Dogecoin Price Decline and Support Zone

Despite recent setbacks, Dogecoin’s price is currently at a critical support level due to a 16% decline in the past seven days. This downturn has positioned DOGE within a high confluence zone characterized by substantial support levels. The convergence of these support factors could play a crucial role in facilitating a potential price bounce for Dogecoin.

### Whales Accumulate 280M DOGE in 24 Hours

As the price of Dogecoin dips, large holders, commonly referred to as whales, have amassed a significant amount of DOGE tokens. The acquisition of 280 million DOGE within a single day indicates strategic accumulation by these influential market participants. This accumulation by whales suggests a bullish sentiment on the part of these major players, potentially signaling a positive outlook for Dogecoin in the near future.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Dogecoin’s price is currently positioned within a high confluence zone, offering a strong support base that may pave the way for a price rebound. The accumulating activity of whales, who purchased 280 million DOGE in a day, adds further intrigue to the market dynamics surrounding this popular cryptocurrency. As investors and traders monitor these developments closely, the potential for a positive price movement in Dogecoin remains a point of interest within the crypto community.