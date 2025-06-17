Can Shiba Inu Price Rally 62% as 211M SHIB Sell-Off Signals Capitulation?

## Introduction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have been closely monitoring the recent price movements of the popular cryptocurrency. Speculations abound regarding the potential for a significant price rally amidst signals of a large sell-off. In this article, we delve into the details to analyze whether Shiba Inu’s price could rally by 62% following a significant drop in SHIB tokens and signals of capitulation.

### Shiba Inu Price Movement Analysis

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced an 18% decrease in value over the past month. Currently trading at $0.0000119 as of June 17, the cryptocurrency has seen a 2% decline, accompanied by daily trading volumes of $156 million. The recent price action has caught the attention of traders and investors alike.

#### Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Formation

Analyzing the one-day timeframe chart, it is observed that Shiba Inu’s price has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. This technical formation suggests a period of consolidation, with price movements converging towards a breakout point. In this case, the pattern may indicate a potential bullish breakout, sparking a price rally for SHIB.

### Potential 62% Price Rally

Given the current market conditions and the formation of the symmetrical triangle pattern, there is speculation among market participants that Shiba Inu’s price could experience a significant rally, potentially up to 62%. The recent sell-off of 211 million SHIB tokens has been interpreted as a signal of capitulation, leading some to believe that a trend reversal and price surge may be imminent.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the analysis of Shiba Inu’s price movements and technical patterns points towards the possibility of a substantial rally in the near future. With signals of capitulation and the formation of a bullish pattern, traders and investors are closely watching for a potential breakout that could propel SHIB’s price higher. As always, it is crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions in the volatile cryptocurrency market.