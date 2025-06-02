Can Trump Fire the FED Chairman?

# Can President Trump Remove the FED Chairman?

## Introduction

Speculation is rife about the possibility of President Donald Trump dismissing the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell. The crypto markets are closely monitoring the situation, anticipating the potential impact. The burning question on everyone’s mind is whether the President holds the authority to remove the FED chair.

## Clarifying the Legal Standpoint

### The President’s Limited Power

Jerome Powell was originally appointed as the FED chairman by President Trump in February 2018. Despite being renominated for a second term by former President Biden in 2021, Powell’s position remains secure. It’s crucial to understand that, legally, the President does not possess the authority to unilaterally dismiss the FED chair.

### Powell’s Current Tenure

As a current member of the FED board, Jerome Powell’s term as FED chairman is set to conclude in May 2026. The ongoing discord between the FED chair and the President stems from their differing perspectives on tariffs and economic strategies. This public disagreement has led to a series of critical exchanges between the two leaders.

## Conclusion

While tensions persist between President Trump and FED Chairman Powell, it is essential to recognize the legal constraints surrounding the President’s ability to remove the FED chair. Powell’s tenure extends until May 2026, underscoring the stability of his position within the Federal Reserve system.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape.*