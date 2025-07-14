Can US President Save His TRUMP Memecoin As Massive 50% Tokens Unlock This Week

# Can US President Save TRUMP Memecoin Amid Massive 50% Tokens Unlock

## Introduction

TRUMP memecoin gears up for a substantial token unlock valued at $496.9 million, adding strain to its already struggling status. With prices on a downward trend, investors are cautious about potential further declines. The looming question remains: Can the backing of the US president rescue this memecoin from a possible sell-off?

## TRUMP Faces Its Largest Ever Unlock

The upcoming unlocking of 50% of TRUMP memecoin tokens amounts to a staggering $496.9 million worth of assets. This development intensifies the existing challenges faced by the coin in the market. The prolonged period of price decreases has heightened apprehensions among stakeholders regarding the future trajectory of this digital asset.

## Will US President’s Support be the Saving Grace?

Amid the significant token unlock that looms over TRUMP memecoin, attention turns to whether the endorsement or intervention of the US president could reverse the downward trend and protect the coin from a potential mass exodus by investors. The stakes are high as the market eagerly observes how this event will influence the coin’s performance and credibility moving forward.

## Conclusion

As TRUMP memecoin stands on the edge of a major token unlock, concerns about its sustainability and market impact are prevalent. The role of the US president in potentially salvaging the coin from a sell-off remains a topic of speculation. With the enormity of this unlocking event, all eyes are on how TRUMP memecoin will navigate through this critical juncture and establish its position in the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.