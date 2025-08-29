Canadian Firm Luxxfolio Announces $72M Pivot From Bitcoin Mining to Litecoin Treasury

Introduction:

Canadian firm Luxxfolio has made a strategic pivot from Bitcoin mining to focus on building its own Litecoin treasury. In a move to enhance shareholder value, the company aims to raise $72.6 million to expand its Litecoin holdings. This shift marks a significant transition in Luxxfolio’s business strategy towards diversifying and strengthening its position in the cryptocurrency market.

### Luxxfolio Transitions from Bitcoin Mining to Litecoin Treasury

#### $72M Investment to Boost Litecoin Holdings

In an effort to bolster its presence in the Litecoin market, Luxxfolio has announced plans to raise $72.6 million. This substantial investment will enable the company to significantly expand its Litecoin holdings, positioning it for long-term growth and value creation for its shareholders.

### Luxxfolio Files Preliminary Short-Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Luxxfolio, once a prominent player in Bitcoin mining, has taken a crucial step towards strengthening its position in the cryptocurrency space. The company has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus, signaling its commitment to executing its strategic shift towards building a Litecoin treasury.

#### Enhancing Long-Term Shareholder Value

Conclusion:

