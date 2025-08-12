Canary Capital CEO Says XRP ETF Will Surpass ETH ETFs as SEC Confirms Lawsuit End

## Introduction

Canary Capital CEO, Steven McClurg, has expressed optimism regarding the potential of XRP ETFs to surpass ETH ETFs in the market. This positive outlook follows the official confirmation by the SEC signaling the end of the XRP lawsuit, providing relief to many investors.

## Canary Capital CEO Sees XRP ETFs Outshining ETH ETFs

During an insightful interview with Paul Barron, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg shared his belief in the bright future of XRP ETFs. McClurg forecasted that once introduced to the market, XRP ETFs have the potential to outperform ETH ETFs. This projection comes at a significant time as the SEC concluded the lawsuit related to XRP, bringing clarity and optimism to investors.

## Conclusion

