**Title: Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF Secures DTCC Listing as Expert Predicts Price Breakout**

**Introduction:**

Canary Capital’s Trump Coin ETF has reached a significant milestone by securing a listing on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The move has sparked anticipation among experts, who are predicting a potential price breakout for this meme coin. Let’s delve into the details of this development and the projected impact on the cryptocurrency market.

**Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF Lists on DTCC:**

Canary Capital’s ambitious proposal for the Trump Coin ETF, identified by the ticker symbol TRPC, has taken a noteworthy step forward with its inclusion on the DTCC platform. This strategic move signifies a key advancement for the ETF’s visibility and accessibility to investors within the cryptocurrency landscape.

**Expert Forecasts Price Breakout:**

Following the DTCC listing, industry experts are foreseeing a potential price breakout for the Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF. The increased exposure generated by this listing is expected to attract greater investor interest and potentially drive up the value of the meme coin in the market.

**Conclusion:**

The listing of the Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF on DTCC marks a significant achievement for the cryptocurrency project, setting the stage for a promising trajectory in terms of market performance. With experts anticipating a price breakout, the future looks optimistic for TRPC investors. Stay tuned to witness how this development unfolds in the dynamic realm of digital assets.