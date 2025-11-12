Canary Funds XRP ETF Set For Launch This Thursday After Final Filing

Canary Funds XRP ETF Set to Launch After Final Filing

Final Step Completed

Canary Funds has reached the last milestone for the XRP ETF launch. The firm completed the final filing required to kickstart trading on Thursday.

Exciting Development

The completion of the final step with the U.S. SEC sets the stage for the much-anticipated launch of the XRP ETF by Canary Funds.

Conclusion

The Canary Funds XRP ETF is on track to hit the market this Thursday following the successful completion of the final filing. This development marks a significant milestone in the journey towards offering this investment opportunity to interested traders and investors. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting launch!