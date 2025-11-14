Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) Tops Solana ETF on Debut with $245M in Inflows

# Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) Outshines Solana ETF on Debut

## Introduction

The much-anticipated debut of the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) took the market by storm, with an impressive $245 million in inflows on its first day. Surpassing the Solana ETF in both trading volume and net inflows, the Canary XRPC has set a new standard in the world of crypto assets. Despite this achievement, the XRP price experienced a slight dip of over 8%.

## Spectacular Debut of Canary XRP ETF

The Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) saw an unprecedented level of interest from investors, attracting a record-breaking $245 million in inflows. This remarkable debut has been hailed as a “big day” by Canary Capital, the crypto asset manager behind the XRPC.

## Solana ETF Comparison

Outshining the Solana ETF in both trading volume and net inflows, the Canary XRPC has quickly made a name for itself in the competitive world of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. Investors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for this new addition to the market.

## Price Impact

Despite the substantial inflows and positive reception, the XRP price experienced a notable decrease of more than 8%. This price movement reflects the volatility and unpredictability inherent in the cryptocurrency market.

## Conclusion

The Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) has made a stellar debut, surpassing the Solana ETF in inflows and trading volume. The $245 million influx on the first day signals strong investor interest in this new crypto asset. While the XRP price saw a temporary decline, the overall reception of the Canary XRPC has been overwhelmingly positive. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see how this new ETF will continue to perform in the market.