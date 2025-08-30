Cardano ETF Approval Odds Jumps as Grayscale Files Amended S-1 With SEC

## Introduction

The approval likelihood for a Cardano ETF has significantly increased following recent favorable developments. Grayscale’s submission of an amended S-1 form to the US SEC has propelled the odds upward.

### Cardano ETF Approval Odds Reach New Highs

The chance of a Cardano ETF being approved has surged to 87%, according to data from Polymarket. This promising development marks a positive shift in the trajectory of Cardano’s ETF approval process.

#### Grayscale’s Impact on Cardano ETF Approval Odds

Grayscale’s submission of an amended S-1 form to the US SEC has been a major catalyst for the spike in Cardano ETF approval odds. The move demonstrates Grayscale’s commitment to navigating the regulatory landscape and enhancing the prospects of a Cardano ETF approval.

## Conclusion

The recent surge in Cardano ETF approval odds following Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing with the SEC highlights the growing optimism surrounding the potential approval of a Cardano ETF. Investors and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating further developments in this space, as the crypto industry continues to evolve and gain mainstream acceptance.