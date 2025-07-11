Cardano Founder Predicts BTC Price to $250k Soon; Here’s Why

# Cardano Founder’s Prediction: Bitcoin Price to Hit $250k Soon

## Introduction:

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently shared his thoughts on Bitcoin’s potential surge to $250,000. He highlighted key factors that could contribute to this significant price movement in the near future.

## Cardano Founder’s Insights on Bitcoin’s Price Surge

During the upcoming “Crypto Week” starting July 14, Hoskinson believes that Bitcoin’s price trajectory towards $250,000 could see acceleration. This optimism stems from the anticipated favorable outcomes of two significant acts:

– The GENIUS Stablecoin Act

– The Digital Asset Market Structure, also known as the CLARITY Act

## Factors Influencing Bitcoin’s Price Growth

Hoskinson’s confidence in Bitcoin’s potential spike to $250k is supported by the ongoing market dynamics. Currently, Bitcoin’s value continues to climb, reaching $117,200 with substantial daily trading volume.

## Conclusion:

Charles Hoskinson’s projections for Bitcoin’s price hitting $250,000 depict a buoyant outlook for the cryptocurrency market. As the industry witnesses legislative advancements and increasing adoption, the stage is set for potential unprecedented price movements in the near future. Stay tuned for the developments during the upcoming Crypto Week as the market braces for potential transformative shifts.