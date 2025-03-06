Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson names 4 ‘domain experts’ to Trump’s Crypto Summit

**Introduction:**

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson recently suggested four industry leaders who should be invited to Donald Trump’s upcoming Crypto Summit at the White House. The event aims to gather insights from cryptocurrency experts, sparking anticipation in the crypto community. This article dives into the suggested invitees and provides an overview of confirmed guests for the summit.

**Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson’s Suggestions for the Crypto Summit**

In preparation for the Crypto Summit at the White House, Charles Hoskinson, representing Cardano, highlighted the importance of having key “domain experts” present to provide valuable insights to President Trump. Hoskinson named Leemon Baird, Silvio Micali, Avery Ching, and Beniamin Mincu as professionals who he believes should have a seat at the table during this closed-door event.

**The Industry Leaders Hoskinson Recommends**

These four individuals are respected figures in the crypto industry, representing prominent projects such as Hedera (HBAR), Algorand (ALGO), Aptos (APT), and MultiversX (EGLD) respectively. Hoskinson emphasized the depth of knowledge and expertise these experts possess, stating that they have a comprehensive understanding of various facets within the cryptocurrency industry.

**Confirmed Attendees at the White House Crypto Summit**

Amid speculation and fake lists circulating online regarding the attendees of the Crypto Summit, Eleanor Terrett from Fox Business has emerged as a reliable source verifying the participants. Terrett’s thorough investigation has confirmed several key figures attending the summit, including Vlad Tenev, Robinhood CEO; Arjun Sethi, Kraken CEO; Michael Saylor, Strategy Founder and Executive Chairman; Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO; and more.

**Notable Absences and Market Expectations**

Interestingly, Terrett’s confirmations do not include representatives from Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), or Cardano, despite previous indications of their potential inclusion. This absence raises questions about the direction the summit may take and its implications for the crypto market. As anticipation builds, the industry awaits the outcomes of the summit and its potential impact on future decisions.

**Conclusion:**

The upcoming Crypto Summit at the White House holds significant importance for the cryptocurrency industry, with key figures like Charles Hoskinson advocating for the presence of domain experts to provide valuable insights. As confirmed attendees start to surface, the community eagerly anticipates the discussions and potential outcomes of the summit, recognizing its potential to shape future decisions and market trends. Stay tuned for updates following this highly anticipated event.

