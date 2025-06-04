Cardi B promotes $WAP memecoin; sleuth calls her out for scam

## Cardi B’s Promotion of $WAP Memecoin Sparks Controversy

American rapper Cardi B recently came under fire after promoting the controversial cat-themed memecoin $WAP on her official social media account. Despite her attempt to endorse the cryptocurrency, her actions led to accusations of promoting potentially malicious links and wallet addresses.

### Cardi B’s Endorsement Stirs Up Criticism

Cardi B took to her official account to showcase support for the cat-themed memecoin $WAP. However, her promotion was quickly met with skepticism and criticism from vigilant netizens and crypto enthusiasts alike.

#### Concerns Over Malicious Links

The rapper’s endorsement raised concerns about the legitimacy of $WAP and the safety of the links and wallet addresses she shared on social media platforms. Many questioned the authenticity of the cryptocurrency and advised caution to those considering investing in it.

#### Response from Crypto Sleuths

In response to Cardi B’s promotion of $WAP, crypto sleuths worked diligently to investigate the memecoin’s background and evaluate the validity of her claims. Their efforts aimed to protect the online community from falling victim to potential scams or fraudulent activities.

### Conclusion

While Cardi B’s endorsement of $WAP may have been well-intentioned, the controversy surrounding the promotion serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough research and caution when engaging with cryptocurrencies and meme coins. As the digital asset market continues to evolve, staying informed and vigilant is crucial to safeguarding one’s investments and online security.