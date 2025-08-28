Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buy Bitmine (BMNR) Stock Dips on Solid ETH Treasury Plan

# Cathie Wood’s Investment in Bitmine (BMNR) Stock Amid ETH Treasury Plan

## Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Shows Confidence Despite Stock Dip

Cathie Wood, the renowned investor, has shown strong interest in the BMNR stock, part of Tom Lee’s ETH treasury company, Bitmine Technologies. Despite a 7.85% price drop, Wood’s firm, Ark Invest, purchased a significant amount of 339,113 BMNR shares on Wednesday, August 27, amounting to $15.6 million. This move signifies a vote of confidence in Tom Lee’s strategic ETH acquisition plan for Bitmine Technologies.

### Ark Invest’s Bold Move

The decision by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest to invest in BMNR stock despite its recent dip speaks volumes about their faith in the long-term prospects of the company. With a focus on innovative and disruptive technologies, Ark Invest’s move aligns with their investment philosophy of backing visionary ideas and projects.

### Tom Lee’s Strategic ETH Treasury Plan

Tom Lee’s ETH treasury plan for Bitmine Technologies seems to have captured the attention of major investors like Cathie Wood. The solid foundation laid out by Lee highlights a promising future for the company, driving interest from influential players in the investment landscape.

### Conclusion

Cathie Wood’s investment in Bitmine (BMNR) stock amidst the ETH treasury plan showcases her confidence in the potential growth of the company. Despite the temporary price decline, Ark Invest’s bold move reflects a strategic long-term outlook in line with their investment principles. As investors continue to monitor developments in the crypto and blockchain space, such moves by industry leaders serve as indicators of future trends and opportunities.