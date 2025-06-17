Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Dumps Circle Stock Within 10 Days, CRCL Jumps 13%

# Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sells Circle Stock, CRCL Price Soars 13%

## Introduction

Renowned investor Cathie Wood and her firm, Ark Invest, recently made a significant move by selling off around 300,000 shares of Circle (CRCL) within a short span of just 10 days after acquiring them post the company’s successful IPO. This decision by Ark Invest had a notable impact on the market, with the CRCL stock experiencing a surge of 13% in its price on Monday, reaching $150 and achieving nearly 5 times gains from its initial IPO price.

## Ark Invest’s Strategic Move

Ark Invest, under the leadership of Cathie Wood, strategically decided to divest a substantial portion of their holdings in Circle, which is a well-known stablecoin firm. This rapid sale of shares following the IPO acquisition showcases the firm’s agility and adaptability in response to market dynamics.

## CRCL Stock Performance

The Circle stock, denoted by the ticker symbol CRCL, demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth despite the sell-off initiated by Ark Invest. After the shares were offloaded, the CRCL price surged by 13% within a single trading day, reclaiming the significant $150 mark. Notably, the stock has seen a substantial increase, marking nearly five times the valuation compared to its IPO offering.

## Conclusion

The decision of Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest to sell off Circle stock within a brief period and the subsequent price jump of CRCL highlight the dynamism of the stock market. This strategic maneuver underscores the importance of staying agile and responsive to market trends in the ever-evolving investment landscape. As investors continue to closely monitor such developments, the future performance of CRCL remains an intriguing subject of observation within the financial circles.

