Cetus Hack Update: Sui Foundation To Back Full User Loss Recovery Plan

## Sui Foundation Steps In to Support Cetus Hack Recovery

### Introduction

The recent Cetus hack on the Sui blockchain has resulted in a significant loss of $223 million due to vulnerabilities in the smart contract code. In response to this breach, the Sui Foundation has taken a proactive approach to assist Cetus in recovering the stolen funds. This article delves into the details of the recovery plan initiated by the Sui Foundation and its implications for users affected by the hack.

### Sui Foundation’s Financial Assistance

The Sui Foundation has pledged to provide a secured loan to Cetus, allowing the protocol to fully compensate users impacted by the security breach. This financial support is part of a comprehensive recovery strategy to address the losses incurred by Cetus as a result of the hack.

### Recovery Strategy Implementation

Cetus intends to utilize the loan from the Sui Foundation in conjunction with its existing treasury funds to cover the entirety of the stolen assets that were removed from the Sui blockchain. By combining these resources, Cetus aims to achieve a complete recovery for affected users, ensuring that they are fully reimbursed for their losses.

### Conclusion

The collaboration between the Sui Foundation and Cetus underscores a united effort to mitigate the repercussions of the recent hack and prioritize the interests of impacted users. Through this coordinated approach, both parties are working towards a swift and comprehensive resolution to restore trust and stability within the blockchain ecosystem.

