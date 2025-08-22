Chainlink Price Prediction – Analyst Projects $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

## Chainlink Price Prediction: Analyst Forecasts $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

### Introduction:

Chainlink’s price has been experiencing a bullish momentum, reaching a crucial juncture on its long-term chart. Despite the volatile conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market, Chainlink has showcased resilience, leading to a test of a significant resistance trendline.

### Chainlink’s Recent Performance:

The token’s recent performance indicates a strong uptrend, which has caught the attention of analysts and investors alike. With the backdrop of the market fluctuations, Chainlink’s ability to maintain its upward trajectory is noteworthy.

### Analyst’s Forecast:

An analyst projects a potential rally of $73 for Chainlink, underpinned by the recent achievements of ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. These certifications signify Chainlink’s commitment to maintaining high security standards, which has bolstered investor confidence in the token’s future prospects.

### Conclusion:

Chainlink’s bullish momentum coupled with the analyst’s optimistic projection based on the ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications reflects a positive outlook for the token’s price performance. Investors are keenly observing how Chainlink continues to navigate the market dynamics, poised for a potential rally towards the forecasted target.