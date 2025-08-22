Chainlink Price Prediction – Analyst Projects $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

# Chainlink Price Prediction: Analyst Forecasts $73 Rally with ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

## Introduction

In the midst of mixed conditions in the cryptocurrency market, Chainlink’s price has displayed an upward trend, positioning itself at a critical juncture on its long-term chart. The token’s resilience has led to a test of a crucial resistance trendline, sparking optimism among analysts. Let’s delve deeper into the potential price projection for Chainlink, highlighting the impact of ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certification.

### Chainlink’s Resilience in the Crypto Market

Chainlink’s performance has remained robust despite the volatile nature of the broader crypto market. This sustained strength has not only bolstered investor confidence but also underscored the token’s ability to navigate challenging market conditions with relative ease.

### Testing Key Resistance Trendline

The recent surge in Chainlink’s price trajectory has brought the token to a pivotal moment as it tests a significant resistance trendline. This juncture is crucial in determining the token’s future price movement and could potentially signal a breakout towards a bullish rally.

### Analyst’s Price Projection

Analysts have projected a potential $73 rally for Chainlink in light of its resilience and positive momentum. This optimistic outlook is reinforced by the token’s recent achievements, including the attainment of ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, which are poised to further enhance Chainlink’s credibility and market appeal.

## Conclusion

Chainlink’s price prediction remains optimistic as analysts anticipate a $73 rally, propelled by the token’s resilience and recent certifications. With a solid performance in the face of market uncertainties, Chainlink continues to garner attention as a promising investment option within the cryptocurrency landscape.

—

This article was originally published on CoinGape and explores the potential price projection for Chainlink amidst market dynamics and certification milestones.