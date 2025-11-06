Chainlink Price Targets $20 as SBI Digital Markets Partners to Bridge TradFi and DeFi

## Introduction

Chainlink, a leading cryptocurrency in the market, is making strides towards achieving its $20 price target. The collaboration between Chainlink and SBI Digital Markets aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), showcasing a promising future for the crypto industry.

### Chainlink Price Update

On November 6, the price of Chainlink remained stable at over $14 as it experienced a slight recovery within a 24-hour period amidst the broader crypto market trends. This upturn was influenced by the partnership with SBI Digital Markets, highlighting the increasing adoption of the Chainlink network.

## Partnership with SBI Digital Markets

### Connecting TradFi and DeFi

SBI Digital Markets’ partnership with Chainlink signifies a significant advancement in the industry, as it focuses on integrating traditional finance practices with decentralized finance technologies. This collaboration aims to create a seamless bridge between these two distinct financial sectors, fostering innovation and growth within the crypto space.

### Market Impact

The integration of Chainlink into SBI Digital Markets has sparked optimism within the cryptocurrency market, with Chainlink setting its sights on reaching the $20 price milestone. This strategic partnership demonstrates the increasing utility and relevance of Chainlink in facilitating secure and reliable data transfers within the blockchain ecosystem.

## Conclusion

As Chainlink continues to expand its network and forge key partnerships like with SBI Digital Markets, the cryptocurrency is positioned to unlock new opportunities and establish itself as a pivotal player in bridging traditional and decentralized financial systems. The collaborative efforts between Chainlink and SBI Digital Markets herald a promising future for the convergence of TradFi and DeFi, setting the stage for further advancements in the crypto industry.

**Source:** CoinGape