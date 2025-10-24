Changpeng Zhao Comeback? PolyMarket Set 62% Odds of Binance Return by December Following Trump Pardon

## Changpeng Zhao’s Potential Comeback to Binance Predicted by PolyMarket

### Introduction

Recent speculations have emerged suggesting that Changpeng Zhao (CZ) might make a comeback as the CEO of Binance. This speculation comes on the heels of a presidential pardon granted to CZ by Donald Trump, causing a stir in the crypto community. Moreover, the prediction platform PolyMarket has witnessed a surge in betting activity regarding CZ’s potential return to Binance.

### PolyMarket Predicts CZ’s Return to Binance

Data from PolyMarket indicates a significant increase in confidence regarding CZ’s return to Binance. The platform has set the odds of CZ resuming his role as CEO by December at a notable 62%, reflecting the growing sentiment among investors and enthusiasts.

### Implications of the Trump Pardon

The unexpected presidential pardon granted to Changpeng Zhao by Donald Trump has sparked widespread speculation about the future direction of Binance. The potential return of CZ could bring about significant changes within the platform and the broader cryptocurrency industry.

### Conclusion

The buzz surrounding Changpeng Zhao’s potential comeback to Binance, fueled by the recent developments following the Trump pardon, has captivated the crypto community. With PolyMarket placing the odds of CZ’s return at 62%, all eyes are on Binance to see how this narrative unfolds in the coming months. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.