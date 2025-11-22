Charles Hoskinson Praises Cardano’s Network Design Amid ‘Poisoned’ Transaction Attack

# Charles Hoskinson Commends Cardano’s Network Design in Response to ‘Poisoned’ Transaction Attack

## Introduction:

Charles Hoskinson recently commended the Cardano network’s resilience following a ‘poisoned’ transaction attack that temporarily disrupted the blockchain. Despite the incident, engineers swiftly addressed the issue, showcasing the network’s robust design.

## Charles Hoskinson’s Remarks on Cardano Network Attack

During the incident, Charles Hoskinson expressed his admiration for how efficiently the Cardano network recovered from the attack. The prompt response highlighted the network’s strength and reliability in handling such challenges.

### Swift Recovery Efforts

Engineers working on the Cardano project were quick to address the issues caused by the ‘poisoned’ transaction attack. Their swift actions played a crucial role in containing the situation and restoring the network’s integrity in a timely manner.

## Conclusion

Charles Hoskinson’s acknowledgment of Cardano’s network design and the rapid response to the recent attack underscores the platform’s resilience and readiness to deal with unforeseen events. The incident served as a test of the network’s capabilities, further cementing confidence in Cardano’s technology and security measures.

*Originally published on CoinGape.*