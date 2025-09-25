China’s Jiuzi Holdings Unveils $1B Crypto Treasury Strategy on BTC, ETH, BNB

China’s Jiuzi Holdings Reveals $1 Billion Crypto Treasury Strategy

Jiuzi Holdings’ Billion-Dollar Crypto Allocation Plan

China-based Jiuzi Holdings has made public its ambitious plan to allocate a substantial amount of their treasury – a whopping $1 billion – towards cryptocurrencies, focusing on major assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB). This strategic move aligns the company with a growing trend among businesses leveraging digital assets as a part of their long-term reserve strategy.

Jiuzi Holdings Makes Significant Crypto Investment

In a recent announcement through a press release, Jiuzi Holdings, known for its operations in new energy vehicle retail and franchising, has announced a significant milestone in its financial strategy. By earmarking a substantial portion of their treasury for cryptocurrency investment, the company is signaling its confidence in the future of digital assets.

Embracing Cryptocurrency for Future Growth

The decision by Jiuzi Holdings to venture into the crypto space with a $1 billion allocation showcases a strategic shift towards embracing the potential of blockchain-based assets. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin being among the chosen assets, the company is demonstrating a diversified approach towards building its crypto treasury.

Conclusion

By unveiling their billion-dollar crypto treasury strategy, Jiuzi Holdings has positioned itself as a key player in the intersection of traditional finance and the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. This bold move not only highlights their commitment to innovation but also underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a valuable component of corporate financial planning. As Jiuzi Holdings sets out on this crypto investment journey, the industry watches closely to see how this strategic decision unfolds in the coming years.